TOPEKA (KSNT)- Shawnee County Emergency Management is hosting its annual storm spotter event on April 3, just in time for storm season.

The event will go over how to identify weather before it strikes to get yourself out of dangerous weather situations. Dusty Nichols, the director of Shawnee County emergency management, wants people to understand that severe weather occurs every year, but you can detect it early.

“Knowing what those weather signs are, and how to notify your loved ones about where you are and where you’re taking shelter is also discussed in this class,” Nichols said.

The training course will take palace at Washburn Tech Conference Center in building “A” at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the link here.