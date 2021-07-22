Delta variant emerging, Shawnee County warns Covid-19 cases have quadrupled

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department issued a statement Thursday stating cases of Covid-19, driven largely by the Delta variant, are rising dramatically, and urging residents to get the vaccine.

The Shawnee County Health Department noted that the percent of positive cases has risen to 5.9%, which indicates the virus is spreading through the community.

“Over the last four weeks the weekly case incidence has nearly quadrupled while percent positivity and hospitalizations have tripled locally. With these increases the Community Indicator has risen to the Substantial summary index for the first time since the week of February 14, 2021.” Shawnee County Health Department

From July 11 through July 17 weekly cases climbed to 178 positive cases.

“The last time both cases and percent positivity were this high was in mid-February,” Public Health noted.

“These increases continue to be driven by the emergence of the Delta variant, which is 60% more

contagious than previous variants. Viral sequencing has identified the Delta variant as the

dominant community strain in Shawnee County, making up nearly three-quarters of all

sequenced COVID-19 specimens since June 1. Early infection with the Delta variant has

frequently been mistaken for allergies or a “common cold” before more significant symptoms

develop later in the illness.” Shawnee County Health Department

The vast majority of cases and hospitalizations in Shawnee County continue to be in

unvaccinated individuals.

The SCHD has seen outbreaks in a variety of congregate settings, including long-term facilities, group living, camps and correctional facilities.

“In a majority of these instances the initial source of the COVID-19 outbreak has been an unvaccinated individual bringing the virus into the facility,” SCHD said.

SCHD is advising people in groups to wear masks to protect children and unvaccinated adults.

Currently, only 44% of residents in Shawnee County have completed their vaccines.

If you have symptoms Public Health is providing a link to locations in Shawnee County, click here for link.