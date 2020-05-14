Shawnee County will move to Phase Two of state reopen plan, if governor approves

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNST) – Shawnee County health officials announced they will move on to Phase Two of Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan to reopen the state during the coronavirus pandemic, if she gives the go-ahead.

Shawnee County announced if Kelly moves the state forward, it will follow suit to Phase Two of the governor’s plan, “Ad Astra: A guide to open Kansas,” on Monday, May 18 at midnight. This means the following businesses can reopen:

Bars & Nightclubs

State-Owned Casinos

Fitness Centers & Gyms

Barber Shops & Salons

Swimming Pools

Organized Sports

Theaters & Museums

Community Centers

There is one exception locally. Kelly’s plan allows mass gatherings to increase from 10 to 30 people in Phase Two, Shawnee County will keep the restriction to 10 at maximum.

