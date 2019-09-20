Shawnee County woman says she has half the signatures needed to vote on $10M recreation center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Carol Marple of Wakarusa said she has collected half of the over 5,000 signatures she needs to allow people to vote on a $10 million recreation center.

Commissioners approved the build of the center at 21st street and Urish.

Marple said since taxpayers would be footing the bill, they should have a say in the project. If Marple gets enough signatures, people will be able to vote in November on whether or not the county should build the center.

“I feel that every person has the right to vote on this. You know we’ve had people that are in favor of the family park. but they want to see it voted on,” said Marple.

Commissioner Bob Archer says if the petition passes, it would be put on the November 2020 ballot. He says that would cause them to miss a deadline for a state grant, which would cause them to miss out on $2 million.

“So if people sign the petition, they need to know they are giving up over $2 million in state funds for a very good project in East Topeka,” said Archer.

The project would be at Deer Creek trail. Marple has until Wednesday to collect the signatures.