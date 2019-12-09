Shawnee Heights asking for parents to serve on discipline task force

TECUMSEH, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee Heights School Board is asking parents for their input on how students should be disciplined.

On Dec. 2, the board created the District Policy & Communication Task Force after Shawnee Heights High School saw 18 fights since the start of the school year. The district said the goal of the task force is to include new and diverse voices to make recommendations on how this kind of behavior should be handled.

The district sent an email to parents Monday, asking them to apply. The goal is to get parents who aren’t already serving on a committee.

The task force will:

Review and audit student discipline infractions and consequences for consistency and appropriateness for the past two years

Review handbook policies and make recommendations for changes

Identify external communication opportunities for the district

The task force will meet 3-4 times over the next few months. Parents have until 5 p.m. Friday to apply.