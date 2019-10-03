Shawnee Heights football players raise hundreds by auctioning off their skills

TECUMSEH, Kan. (KSNT) – On Wednesday night Shawnee Heights High football players traded in the field for the stage as they came together for a unique fundraiser.

More than the typical items were up for grabs at the football team’s 31st annual fundraiser. Coach Jason Swift explained it’s the football players themselves that were for sale. Offering to do handy work around people’s homes.

“They don’t do anything dangerous. So we’re not going to give them chainsaws or power tools. But if it’s cleaning up brush or moving stuff around in the house or helping clean up the garage, or it could be odd jobs like babysitting. It’s a chance for these kids to do some work,” Swift said.

Family, friends and community members were there to bid on a couple of hours of their time. Jayson Zuperku is a senior on the team, which makes this his 4th auction.

“We’ve helped build a fence one time, with a whole bunch of us. They got like five or six of us and we helped build a fence. We were all there together and we were just working and stuff so it was kind of fun,” Zuperku said.

The money raised goes to the touchdown club, which is a parent booster group that puts on team activities like weekly dinners and fun outings. So it’s a win-win.

“You get football players, big strong football players that will do work for you. Then we raise some money for the program,” Swift said.

For the players, the support off the field means a lot. Timirance Adams is another senior on the team, he looks forward to the auction every year.

“It’s great having people support us, not just our family, people who live around the area,” Adams said.