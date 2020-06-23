Shawnee Heights school board honors retiring staff

Tecumseh, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee Heights school district honored retirees at their board meeting tonight, including outgoing Superintendent Martin Stessman.

Stessman held the position for the last 15 years and spent over 30 years in education. His final year was marred in controversy, but he as well as the other, teachers, administrators, and staff on the way out thanked the school district and their peers for all the memories along the way.

“The quality of folks here is very high, they’re wonderful people, the teachers, the leadership, the support staff, all the way down to the bus drivers, custodians, everybody really here cares about kids. It’s a great place to work and I’ll really miss that,” Stessman said.

Stessman’s final day is the 30th of this month. Other retirees included teachers, bus drivers, coaches, and staff that helped at Shawnee Heights high as well as local middle schools and elementary schools.