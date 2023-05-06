TOPEKA (KSNT)- The 16th annual “Bernie tourney” took place at Shawnee Lake golf course this weekend. The tournament honors the late Kansas National Guard 1st Sgt. Bernie Deghand who was killed in Afghanistan in 2006.

It’s the first year that combat veterans motorcycle association helped host the event. A group dedicated to helping veterans and remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“A lot of our fellow vets kind of fell in the cracks and we wanna be able to get into the cracks and help our vets” Ryan Angle, the leader of the group, said.

All the proceeds from the tournament support local veterans with basic needs as well as provide scholarships. This year, the scholarship dollars will go to Deghand’s daughter.