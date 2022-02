TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking motorists to avoid the area near the 5600 block of S.W. Burlingame Road. Deputies are on location for a call of a vehicle crash involving a bicycle.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the warning at 1:51 p.m.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging alternate routes including using S.W. Gage Boulevard and S.W. Wanamaker Road.

At 2:04 the sheriff’s office tweeted the southbound lanes were shut down.