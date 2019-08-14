Sheriff: Wanted Kansas deputy no longer in U.S.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is no longer seeking the public’s help locating Deputy Derik Chandler after determining he was no longer in the United States.

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said they “appreciate the assistance from the media and the citizens of Sedgwick County.”

Wellington police chief Tracy Heath said he had been interviewing potential witnesses in a felony investigation over the weekend. He could have some kind of a felony case to present to Sumner County attorney Kerwin Spencer this week.

Chandler, 29, went missing Monday after being identified as a suspect in a case jointly investigated by the Wellington Police Department and the Summer County Sheriff’s Office.