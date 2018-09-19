Sheriff: Wounded Kansas deputy saved lives before dying

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas sheriff says a wounded deputy managed to kill his attacker and save two witnesses before collapsing and dying.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said Tuesday that he has no doubt that Deputy Robert Kunze "prevented loss of other life" when he shot 29-year-old Robert Greeson. Easter said Kunze was responding to a report about a man in a stolen black truck who was lurking around two all-terrain vehicles and another pickup about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of downtown Wichita.

Two witnesses, an adult and teen, had followed Greeson and were present when shots rang out as the 41-year-old deputy was arresting the convicted felon. A bullet struck Kunze above his protective vest. Easter says he's "proud" that Kunze got up and fought.