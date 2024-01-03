MEADE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Meade County Sheriff has found a large quantity of meth.

It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday outside of the Meade County Courthouse in Meade. Sheriff Douglas Ritter tells KSN News that a 43-year-old man had parked his pickup truck outside the courthouse where he was appearing in an unrelated case.

Sheriff Ritter says K-9 Officer Zero sniffed the pickup and indicated to his handler there were drugs inside. After obtaining a warrant, deputies searched the vehicle and found 20 pounds of methamphetamine.

The sheriff says the driver was taken into custody, and formal charges are pending.