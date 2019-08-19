Sheriff’s Office investigating after subject drove car on Olpe High School football field

OLPE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a damage to property case after a subject drove their car onto the Olpe High School football field.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said between August 17 and 18, a vehicle drove onto the field from the west, crossing the field and striking a cable. This caused damage to both the vehicle and cable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273 or at www.P3tips.com. Tips that lead to apprehension or prosecution of the suspects could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.