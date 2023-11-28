TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting victim has admitted themselves into a local hospital.

According to a release from the Topeka Police Department, officers were called to a local hospital just after 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.

One person had arrived with a non life threatening gunshot injury, according to TPD.

The location is unknown where the person obtained these injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information regarding this investigation call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.