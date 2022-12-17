TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shoppers across northeast Kansas are sprinting down the holiday home stretch.

With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, this is the last full-weekend people have to do their holiday shopping.

The National Retail Federation says a record 158.5 million shoppers are checking out today. That number is up 10 million from last year. This nationwide shopping spree takes some preparation.

“Definitely a lot of meetings beforehand where we prepare ourselves, said Ken Helsper, manager of The Toy Store. “Every day as it gets busier throughout the year we’re tweaking things to make sure we have the right positions up, the right amount of people at every place to make sure everyone is well taken care of while they’re here.”

April Harris spent multiple hours in the store, knocking out the items on her grandchildren’s Christmas list.

“Over the years I’ve done this, said Harris. “I’ve come to the Toy Store for my own children and now for my grandchildren.”

The Toy Store said today was their busiest day of the year.