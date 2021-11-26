Shopping tradition brings people together

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Today, stores across the nation are putting on deals for Black Friday. In Topeka, you can see the excitement across the city.

Stores on Wanamaker are filled with shoppers, looking for deals on electronics, clothing and everything in between. The pandemic has forced retailers to rethink the shopping holiday.

For example, Menards isn’t holding their savings for only today. Instead, the deals will last from Black Friday through December 5. This is done to alleviate the amount of people that would usually fill the store, spreading the crowd between days instead of piling everyone together.

While Black Friday can be stressful for some, for others, it can be a bonding experience.

“Black Friday has kinda always been our families thing, its just been nice to be able to do it again this year, and be able to do it in a safe way, and what better place than Topeka,” Black Friday shopper Nathan Marsh said.

Menards isn’t the only store holding deals for longer than just today. So, if you’re still recovering from all that turkey, don’t stress out too much on missing out.