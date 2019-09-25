COFFEY CO., Kan. (KSNT) – A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday evening for a missing Burlington man who has Alzheimer’s disease.

Dale Ernest Milburn, 78, was missing since 4:00 p.m. and was last seen driving a white 2006 Chevy Silverado extended cab with tag 203GBU south on Hwy 75 from Burlington.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white Relay for Life T-shirt.

Milburn is 5 ft. 7 in. tall and weighs 150 lbs with brown eyes and gray hair.

He was found in the Kansas City area and is in good condition.