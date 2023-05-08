WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who was the focus of a Silver Alert in Kansas has been found safe. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the 79-year-old Arkansas man was located in Schuyler, Nebraska, “disoriented, but otherwise in good condition.

Authorities issued the Silver Alert in Kansas after the man, who was last seen leaving a home in Newton, did not arrive at his hotel in Newton.

Authorities were concerned because the man requires oxygen to breathe and has been diagnosed with COPD and emphysema.