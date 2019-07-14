UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Overland Park man

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – On Sunday morning police canceled a silver alert for a missing man after he was found safe.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Overland Park Police Department is looking for a missing man.

Walter Whitley, 84, was last seen on July 13 around noon. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 265 pounds.

Whitley is bald and wears glasses. He also suffers from dementia and is diabetic.

He was driving a U-Haul truck from Indiana to Overland Park when he went missing. The truck has an Arizona license plate with the number AE87635.

Please contact the Overland Park Police Department at (913) 648-6200 or call 911 if you think you’ve seen Whitley.