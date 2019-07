STERLING, Kan. (KSNT) – Rice County Sheriff’s deputies have located a missing elderly woman Tuesday morning.

The KBI issued a Silver Alert for 87-year-old Vonita Renae Colle, last seen near 2400 Ave. X in Sterling. Colle is five feet, five inches tall and has dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Rice Co. Sheriff’s Office reported that Colle was found safe in Rice County Tuesday afternoon close to her residence.