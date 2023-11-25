LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Lawrence Police (LKPD) are looking for help in locating a Lawrence man who has been reported missing.

79-year-old Stephen Earle Glass left his home around 2 p.m. today, but has not been heard from since. Because Glass has medical issues, his family believes he’s in need of immediate assistance, according to LKPD.

He is roughly 5’11 and 190 pounds, is bald and has hazel eyes. LKPD says he is driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander with Kansas license plate 388KHV.

LKPD asks if anyone sees this vehicle or Glass that they call 911 immediately.

