Silver Lake Police Chief asking for public help in mail theft case

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Chief of Police in Silver Lake is asking for help locating individuals who stole mail from a box outside of a local grocery store on Wednesday.

Police Chief Randy Call posted on his Facebook Wednesday morning that “less desirable individuals” broke into the mailbox outside Wehners Grocery Store.

He said they cut off the lock and removed all of the mail inside. Call advised those who used the mailbox Wednesday morning to check and make sure their mail was not affected.

Please share:A report was taken this morning on criminal damage to property and theft of US postal mail.Some less… Posted by Randall L. Call on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Call asked that anyone with information about this crime or any others contact him.