Simone Biles’ brother arrested in Ohio triple murder

(NBC) – The brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting in which three people were killed and two others were injured on New Year’s Eve in Cleveland.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, of Cleveland, was arrested Thursday at Fort Stewart in Georgia in the fatal shooting Dec. 31 at an Airbnb rental property that left three men dead, according to a joint statement from the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

The statement said an “uninvited group” entered the house and “an altercation ensued” between them and the invited guests. The fight led to gunfire.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.