Singin’ in the Rain starts at Topeka Civic Theatre

The Topeka Civic Theater & Academy presents Singin in the Rain. Singin in the Rain is a 1952 Musical Classic that offers a lighthearted depiction of Hollywood in the late 1920s. Don Lockwood, played by Ammon Strong is a popular silent film star, singer, dancer, and stuntman. Don barely tolerates his shallow leading lady, Lina Lamont played by Mackinzie Mitchell. For a complete schedule of upcoming performances go to https://topekacivictheatre.com/singin-in-the-rain/ To see more photos go to https://thespottedguy.com/