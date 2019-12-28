Sink holes form in multiple cities from summer of rain

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – All the rain received this summer in Northeast Kansas is now costing cities tens of thousands of dollars in repairs.

In Manhattan, at Hayes and Bluemont, a massive sink hole formed this summer. The ground has been too wet to take care of it.

It was caused by a deteriorating sewer line so they have to completely replace it.

Another sink hole is drawing attention in Manhattan as well, just a little bit down the road at Hayes and Levee Dr. The city has been working to fill that hole and the road is back open.

A city employee said they expect the projects to cost more than a million dollars combined.

“I’ve been here about five years,” said Randy DeWitt, the assistant director for public works in Manhattan. “This is the first time we’ve ever had something like this happen. Like I said, this is something that does occur if you have high flood conditions or high ground water table.”

DeWitt said even though this is an unexpected expense, it shouldn’t hurt taxpayers wallets.

They are using the reserve funds they’ve gotten from water service fees.

As far as the sink hole in Topeka in Gage Park, the Shawnee County Parks and Rec Department is asking for $25 thousand from the contingency fund at the Shawnee County Commission meeting on Monday to fix this.

If approved, the money will come from a contingency fund, which is part of the budget set aside to use in cases like this.