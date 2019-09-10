Six Flags challenges couples to spend 30 hours in a coffin

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) — Six Flags America wants to put your love to the test.

As part of Fright Fest 2019, the theme park is putting a call out for six couples to participate in its 30-Hour Couples Coffin Challenge.

Aside from designated bathroom and meal breaks, the couples picked to take part in the challenge will be tasked with staying in the coffins from 4 p.m. on Friday, September 27 until 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 28.

And here’s where it gets even more difficult. Participants will not be able to check their phones or listen to any music to help pass the time.

Contestants must be willing to travel to Maryland on their own dime. The winning team will get $600, a pair of 2020 season passes, as well as other prizes.

Anyone interested in learning more and applying can register here.