One killed in Hiawatha plane crash

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT) – A small plane crashed near Highway 73 just north of Hiawatha Friday evening, according to Brown County Dispatch.

The call came in at 5:33 p.m. and the plane crashed in a field, between Highway 73 and Mallard Rd one mile north of the airport, two miles north of Hiawatha.

Brown Co. Sheriff, John Merchant said there was one fatality, and they are waiting to notify next of kin before anything is confirmed or names released.

The FAA and KHP have been notified.

KSNT reporter McKenzi Davis is on the scene. The cornfield pictured below is where the crash occurred.

This is a developing story. KSNT will provide updates as we get more information.