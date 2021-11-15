Smoldering fish tank causes $85,000 worth of damage to Kansas home

More than $85,000 worth of smoke damage was done to a Manhattan home after a fire smoldered in the garage. (Photo courtesy Manhattan Fire Department)

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A single-family home in Manhattan suffered an $85,000 loss after a fire Monday morning.

A large fish tank in the garage of a Manhattan home caught fire and smoldered for hours creating smoke from floor to ceiling in the garage and caused extensive damage in the home and basement as well, according to Deputy Chief Ryan Almes.

The Manhattan Fire Department responded to 120 S. Wreath after a report of the smell of smoke came into the station. A smoldering fire was found in an attached garage around 5:20 a.m. Almes said the fire had put itself out as the polycarbonate lid on the tank caught fire but then smoldered.

Thirteen firefighters responded and were able to clear the home by 8:30 a.m.

“This was a large home,” Deputy Chief Ryan Almes told KSNT. “It’s extensive. It might even be low, it’s hard to tell how much can be saved.”

Almes described a very busy 24 to 36 hours. The Manhattan Fire Department had also been called out to a house fire caused by a candle, and to Dillions on Nov. 12. The accidental welding fire on top of Dillions did $5,000 damage to the structure.