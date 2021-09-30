SNCO COVID-19 Indicator Report shows Shawnee County remains ‘substantial’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Covid Indicator is showing Shawnee County remains in the “substantial” category when it comes to the coronavirus.

The Shawnee County Indicator for the period between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25 shows the current number of coronavirus cases being diagnosed remains substantial.

The percent of positive test cases has dropped slightly.

The updated Covid-19 Community Impact Dashboard for Shawnee County dated Sept. 28, reports Shawnee County has 49 new coronavirus cases, 578 individuals in isolation, and 48 current hospitalizations. That is 242 fewer people in isolation since Sept. 18. A two-week trend shows no drop in new cases from 14 days ago.

The two-week trend in hospitalizations shows a steady decrease from Sept. 16. On Sept. 16, Shawnee County reported 71 individuals hospitalized, and on Sept. 28 that number dropped to 48.

The most confirmed cases in the last 30 days are between the ages of 10 and 14 years old with 94 cases.

There are 34 children between the ages of 0-4 who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Shawnee County in the last 30 days, and 69 cases between the ages of five and nine years old, a decrease in the last several weeks.

There are currently 167 confirmed coronavirus cases in Shawnee County that are between 10 and 19 years old, a slight decrease from two weeks ago.

According to the SNCO Health Department, Shawnee County has seen a confirmed 181 coronavirus cases between the ages of 25 and 44 years old in the last 30 days.

Anyone 12 and older can get a free COVID-19 shot in Shawnee County.

Since March of 2020, the county has had 24,471 cumulative cases and 439 provisional deaths, four of which are being investigated by KDHE.