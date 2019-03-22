SNCO Crime Stoppers offering cash reward for information about Topeka murder

The Shawnee County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information about a gunman on the loose in Topeka.

On March 16, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of SW Hillsdale Ave. When officers arrived, they found Robert McKinsey James, 25, unresponsive, suffering from several gunshot wounds. Officers say they responded to the call just before 9 p.m.

Emergency crews rushed James to the hospital. He later died.

Officers are on the lookout for someone in an old dark SUV.

If you have any information about the shooting, police ask that you call them at (785) 368-9551.