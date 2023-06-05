TOPEKA (KSNT)- Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell joined the 27 News Morning show to discuss the primary for City Council District 6.

“We actually had four candidates for City Council District 6,” Howell said. “Every other set of races or offices across the county actually did not have enough for a primary.”

This makes City Council District 6 the only district to have a primary, which will happen on August 1.

“All other districts will end up going to November,” Howell said.

The top two candidates will then go on to participate in the general election with the others in November.