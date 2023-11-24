What We’re Tracking

Colder weekend, snow looking likely

Drying out Sunday

Colder air lingers into next week

Tonight, temperatures drop back down into the 20s with a mostly cloudy sky. Our next storm system moves in by Saturday. The colder air we are already seeing today gives us the potential for snow, throughout the day Saturday into late Saturday night.

Many areas may end up with 1-3″ of snow if the current track of the storm holds. Even some areas in our western counties 3-6″ of snow. Highs for the weekend look to struggle to get to the upper 30s. Saturday afternoon and evening might hold the most potential for slick roads, so keep it in mind for post-Thanksgiving travel!

The cold air lingers into the start of next week with highs near 40° through, at least, Tuesday. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 20s. However, after the weekend storm system, we do clear out, so at least it’ll be sunny while it’s cold.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard