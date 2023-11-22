What We’re Tracking

Breezy Thanksgiving

Colder weekend, snow looking likely

Colder air lingers into next week

Mostly clear and chilly tonight with light wind and a low in the upper 20s. Cloud cover does start to increase a bit later tomorrow afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Ahead of that cooler air, we’ll top out near 50° on Thanksgiving only to see a northeast breeze at 10-20mph make it feel a bit cooler.

Our next storm system moves in by Saturday. Temperatures will be colder with this system so we are watching the potential for snow, especially late in the day Saturday and lingering into Sunday morning. Heavier snow should be to the west starting as early as Friday, but then mainly on Saturday for our area. Highs for the weekend look to struggle to the upper 30s. Saturday afternoon and evening might hold the most potential for slick roads, so keep it in mind for post-Thanksgiving travel!

The cold air lingers into the start of next week with highs near 40° through, at least, Tuesday. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 20s. However, after the weekend storm system, we do clear out, so at least it’ll be sunny while it’s cold.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller