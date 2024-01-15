What We’re Tracking

Another day of very low wind chills

Clearing overnight

Several days below freezing still ahead

**WIND CHILL WARNING** – For the entire area through early Tuesday morning.

With snow moving out to the east and southeast of the area, we’ll gradually clear. Expect cold temperatures in the -5° to -10° range again tonight. Another push of wind will drive wind chills back into the -20s by early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures may warm slightly to around 15° for Tuesday with lots of sunshine making a return. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with temperatures around freezing, but below freezing temperatures return for several days as another push of colder air looks possible late next week.

We’ll watch for one more potential for snow this week as the next round of colder air builds in for Thursday. After a couple very cold days at the end of the week, temperatures will rebound by late in the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller