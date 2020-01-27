Snow showers Tuesday with some heavy snow possible near Wichita

The first days of February look very warm with decent sunshine

Fog has been dense for some time toward Kansas City. Expect areas of fog, especially in our east/northeast counties this morning. Temperatures are primarily in the upper 20s and lower 30s with a mainly clear sky.

Clouds will gradually increase today. We likely go from mostly clear to partly cloudy this morning and partly cloudy to mainly cloudy this afternoon. Breezes should be light, but it will be cooler than yesterday.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 36-41

Wind: N 5-15

Wind Chills: 25-30

We may see a few flurries overnight. Widely scattered snow showers are possible Tuesday, and much of that activity may be to the south. Temperatures will remain below normal through midweek. Clouds will be stubborn through Wednesday and Thursday.

A warmer pattern will begin Friday with more sunshine. It looks like a very pleasant weekend at this point. A sunny to partly cloudy sky should be the rule, and highs may reach well into the 50s.

Sunday is Groundhog Day. If the local rodent sees a shadow, it pops back into it’s burrow for six more weeks of winter. This day of fun and folklore doesn’t mean much, because there are six weeks remaining on the calendar for this season no matter what happens.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Clouds should increase with chilly air…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com