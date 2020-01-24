Snowplow kills 2 people in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are investigating what caused a snowplow to hit and kill two people in Manhattan early Friday morning.

A Riley County plow truck was driving west on Tuttle Creek Boulevard around 5 a.m. just North of K-State’s campus.

Police said 22-year-old Anthony Toler and 20-year-old Jayden Rosa were hit and killed. K-State Communications said they were not students at K-State.

Authorities believe they were trying to cross the road when the snowplow hit them.

“Finished doing an area of the roadway, was getting to the next destination when he was traveling down the roadway here,” said Trooper Ben Gardner, with the Kansas Highway Patrol. “So, certainly, he witnessed individuals and tried to do everything he could to make efforts to not come into contact with any individuals.”

Kansas Highway Patrol said the truck was not salting or plowing when the two people were hit and the driver did everything possible to avoid hitting the two men.

“No one wants to be involved in these types of things and it’s devastating for those individuals involved,” Gardner said. “And it’s devastating for the family, and it’s devastating for the community.”

Gardner said to remember to be safe if they have to walk near or in the shoulder of a highway.

“Kansas law allows us to walk against traffic. You know, pedestrians ride with traffic, pedestrians walk against traffic,” Gardner said. “That would be beneficial you know, to be able to see oncoming traffic and what it’s doing.”

KSNT News reached out to Riley County Public Works for more information on the driver of the snowplow, but they declined to comment.