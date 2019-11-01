Some clouds today, and sunny tomorrow, before temperatures become warmer

Our first snow of the season occurred Wednesday with an inch and a half officially. It made for a few slick spots early Thursday, but melting was quick with highs above 40 degrees.

Halloween was relatively pleasant, but cold. At least we didn’t have any precipitation and the wind wasn’t too bad.

With the arrival of a cold front around midday Friday, temperatures may peak in the upper 40s early, then fall a bit later in the afternoon. A few passing clouds and the chance for a few sprinkles during the afternoon for the northern counties.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 48-51

Wind Chills: 38-42

Wind: W/NW 8-16

Friday night football looks clear to partly cloudy and cold. Temperatures remain rather cool on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s with a mostly sunny sky. It will be pretty in Lawrence for the Sunflower Showdown, but dress warmly.

Kansas State at Kansas

Sunny

Kickoff: 47

4th Quarter: 45

Wind: NW 5-15

As the wind turns to the west and southwest on Sunday, temperatures will climb a bit more, topping out in the mid 50s by Sunday afternoon. Monday looks like we could flirt with 60. Cooler weather with possible showers by Wednesday with even colder weather late week.

Have a good Friday and a great weekend!

KSNT Meteorologist David George

