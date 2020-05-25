Some local events go on in-person or virtually for Memorial Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Memorial Day won’t be the same in some senses this year as many events have been canceled due to the coronavirus. Although most events are shut down, there are still a few pushing forward, whether it be online or in-person.

Topeka Combat Air Museum

The Combat Air Museum is hosting their soft opening tomorrow starting at 9 a.m. The museum has been shut down for the last two months but will open back up tomorrow and hopefully be back at full functionality on June 1st.

VFW Post #1650, MOWW Co-Host Memorial Day Service at Gage Park

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1650 and the Military Order of the World Wars are hosting a memorial service at the Gage Park Memorial tomorrow at 10 a.m., weather permitting.

Immediately following that, they’ll be hosting another service at Mt. Hope Chapel at 11 a.m.

Fort Riley Virtual Memorial Service

Fort Riley will be holding their ceremony live from the Fort Riley Cemetery at 11:50 a.m. You can see that on their Facebook page.

If there are any other events that need to be added to the list, please email producers@ksnt.com or call KSNT News at (785) 582-5100