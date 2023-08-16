MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Thousands of residents in Manhattan are without power Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Evergy outage map, almost 4,000 customers are without power at this time. The areas impacted are Kansas State University, Bill Snyder Family Stadium and the surrounding residential neighborhoods. Riley County Police posted on Twitter an Evergy substation in northeast Manhattan is experiencing issues causing the outages and issues with traffic lights in the area.

Evergy is aware of this issue and are working to resolve it. We will keep you updated as information becomes available.