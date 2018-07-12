Some relief is on the way from recent heat wave

*Heat Advisory remains in effect for all of Northeast Kansas through 8 pm on Friday.*

What We’re Tracking:

Another hot day Friday

Storm chances increase this weekend

Not as hot for next week

This stretch of hot weather has its days numbered as we finally see some relief getting closer to the area. Lows tonight will fall into the middle to upper 70s.

Highs on Friday should peak in the upper 90s to near 100 with an afternoon heat index near 105. However, storm chances increase for the western counties by late Friday afternoon and even better chances Friday night. After that, the rain chances shift east into the remainder of the viewing area on Saturday.

Highs in the middle 90s over the weekend, but after the storm chances move through, temperatures will cool back into the 80s next week.



KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller