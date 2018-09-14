Someone you should know: Christopher Redburn

Did you ever wonder about the people you see behind those homemade signs on street corners, asking for food, money or a job.

Some might not be legit, but we’d like to introduce you to Chris Redburn, whose sign reads “Got laid off, Seeking a chance for success, Take a resume.” He got the idea from a California man whose was in a similar predicament who eventually landed a web designing job.

Chris has applied for more than 100 jobs, but so far has not had any luck. You can see his resume without driving by here at ksnt.com.