TOPEKA (KSNT) — Lake Shawnee was freshly stocked with over 7,000 pounds of fish this morning.

Shawnee County has loaded the lake with non-native trout every year since 1979 to give fishermen a different fishing experience.

Fishing will be prohibited until 6 a.m. on Dec. 1 to give the fish a chance to adjust and move around the lake.

To fish, you must have a permit paid for and on you at all times. The price for a permit is $14.50, or $7 for any angler under 15. Trout fishing season goes from Dec. 1 through March 31.