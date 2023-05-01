TOPEKA (KSNT)- In the coming weeks, people in Shawnee County should be receiving a Voter Registration Certificate in their mail.

People can find various information on the cards regarding voting and registration ahead of election season. For example, the card will have the precinct you live in, your polling place, party affiliation and the elected officials within their district.

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell spoke on the importance of these cards on the 27 News Morning show.

“It’s important for people to look at that and make sure the information is accurate, make sure that we have your party accurate,” says Howell. “It’s important if you’re already going to receive a mail ballot for next year.”

All and all, Howell says these cards help the election office ensure the information on their end is accurate and updated.

If you receive someone else’s registration card, Howell said not to worry. He said all you have to do is write a quick blurb on the card saying something like “Does not live at this address”, put the card back in your mailbox and mail it back to the office. No fees are involved with this, as it is already covered.

You can even change your registration online. If you’d like to do so, click here. Or, you can call the Shawnee County Election’s Office at (785)-251-5900.