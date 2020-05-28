“Sorry, not sorry:” Wedding video company denies man refund after bride-to-be dies in crash

Editor’s Note: If you have any information regarding Copper Stallion Media, please email Noah.Ochsner@KSNT.com.

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Justin Montney, a Topeka native was set to walk down the aisle in May to marry his college sweetheart, Alexis Wyatt.

“I mean Alexis was just like a really kind-hearted person that really just wanted to put her best foot forward and care for people. She wanted to be an English teacher potentially at Washburn High School,” Justin said.

But tragedy struck, when Alexis died in a car crash in eastern Colorado on February 3 of 2020.

Justin recalls the moment he learned his fiancé was dead, “I was sitting at home and I got a call from her mom and I said no way, I couldn’t believe it. I just sat there, like no way I couldn’t believe it, and I spent the whole day thinking oh she will be home soon, she’ll be home soon. when I got that call I couldn’t believe it” he said.

While starting to pick up the pieces, Justin began to contact the vendors for his wedding to inform them, that special day wouldn’t be happening. Most companies responded with condolences and offered refunds, but one company, Copper Stallion Media, refused.

The company charged Justin $1,800 upfront and cited a no refund policy in their contract, which is a standard practice in the wedding video industry. But it’s not the refund that has Justin making national headlines, it’s the way the company has responded to Justin’s request for a refund on social media.

In emails provided to KSNT News the company told Justin that he could use their services quote “at a later time whenever you decide to ever get married.”

After receiving this email, Justin along with his friends and family began to post about their encounter with the company on Facebook and leaving reviews on TheKnot.com an “all-in-one” wedding planning site.

Then on May 23, the videography company posted on Facebook, “today would have been the day where we would have filmed Justin and Alexis’ wedding in Colorado Springs. After what Justin pulled with the media stunt to try and shake us down for a refund, we hope you sob and cry all day for what would have been your wedding day. Sorry, not sorry”.

KSNT News reached out to Copper Stallion Media multiple times for comment, the company has still not responded to our requests. The companies website is no longer active and they have taken down their Facebook page. The Knot has also removed the companies profile.

Now Justin is just holding tight to the memories of the girl he gave his heart to, “you know even though we were opposites in some ways, we brought out the best in each other” Justin said.

This story is developing, KSNT News will continue to bring you updates as we get them. If you have any information about Copper Stallion Media that you would like to share please email Noah.Ochsner@KSNT.com.