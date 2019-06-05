South Carolina senior is only student in county with 12 years of perfect attendance

A graduating senior from Myrtle Beach High School is the only student with perfect attendance for 12 years in Horry County schools.

Zachary Ford was recognized by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman for graduating with perfect 12-year attendance records. Ford was presented with a letter and a certificate from Spearman and was the only Horry County Schools student with perfect attendance in grades 1-12 for the Class of 2019.

“Twelve years of perfect attendance is an accomplishment that very few seniors in our state achieve,” said Spearman.

“I commend these students for their hard work and dedication and look forward to their future success.”