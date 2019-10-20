Southeast Topeka Arby’s hit in armed robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police say two armed suspects robbed an Arby’s in Southeast Topeka Saturday night.

TPD says the two suspects entered the Arby’s at 1820 SE 29th Street around 9:30 p.m.

It was reported that two men in all black, including black masks, came in with handguns and ran out with an undisclosed amount of money. Witnesses say the suspects were two black males who ran out the west door of the fast food restaurant.

Detectives are currently working on a number of leads according to TPD. Anyone with information is asked to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.