Southwest Airlines adds 9 new nonstop routes at KCI Airport

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane takes off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Southwest Airlines Co. on Thursday, April 22 reported first-quarter net income of $116 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) — Southwest Airlines is adding or reinstating routes at KCI Airport, and it comes just in time for summer vacation.

KCI Airport is seeing a bump in travelers as more Americans become vaccinated. Plus, new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are making it easier for travelers who are fully vaccinated to fly. The CDC announced that travelers in the US don’t need to get COVID tests before or after trips. Self-quarantining following a trip is in the past as well.

Kansas City’s Aviation Department said it’s excited about what the new Southwest routes mean to Kansas City.

“We are happy about Southwest’s decision to make significant increases here for Kansas City travelers just in time for summer,” said Pat Klein, director of Kansas City’s Aviation Department. “We are especially excited that our travelers will have the opportunity to enjoy new nonstop destinations.”

Here are the added nonstop routes you’ll soon be able to book from Kansas City:

Austin (AUS) 1 flight a day

Panama City (ECP) 5 flights a week

Miami (MIA) 1 flight on Saturdays

Portland (PDX) 1 flight on Saturdays

Pensacola (PNS) 1 flight a day

San Diego (SAN) 6 flights a week

Orange County (SNA) 1 flight a day

Sarasota (SRQ) 1 flight on Saturdays

Destin-Ft. Walton Beach (VPS) 1 flight on Saturdays

The nonstop routes will all begin this summer. More information and rates are available at Southwest.com.