Southwest Topeka Sonic robbed early Sunday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka Sonic restaurant was robbed by an armed suspect early Sunday morning.

Topeka Police say a male wearing a bandana, gray jacket and dark blue jeans entered the Sonic around 1 a.m. at 29th and Gage Boulevard.

Officials are unsure just how much money he got away with. Witnesses say he left on foot heading north of the restaurant.

No one was injured.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to call the Topeka Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.

Anonymous tips can be made here.