Special Olympics athlete dips into Lake Superior as part of challenges for Virtual Polar Plunge

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – With the Law Enforcement Torch Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Michigan going virtual this year, one of their athletes, Julie Johnson has found a unique way. She is in cross country skiing, bowling and swimming for Area 36.

“I came up with this sort of challenge thing to help raise money,” said Johnson. “Basically like a system thing. it’s like I get this amount of money I do a certain challenge.”

Johnson first raised $50 dollars and went cross country skiing in her bathing suit. For $100 she made a snowing angel in her swimming gear. For $150 she took an ice bath. Lastly, for $200 her challenge was a dip into Lake Superior.

“I hope they get a good laugh out of this,” said Johnson. “Just makes them feel good.”

On Thursday afternoon, Julie was ready to take that final challenge and joining her was Carla White who usually coordinates the Polar Plunge in Alger and Marquette counties.

” I volunteered to go in with her because I love our athletes and I want to support them. Once we can get back to normal competitions and everything. all of the money goes to the athletes to help them do the sports competitions throughout the entire year to help with their training , their uniforms absolutely everything they need so there is no cost to them or their families. The more money we can raise, the better off we are.”

“I love that it gives me something to do during the summer and I get to hangout with a lot of people that are similar to me,” said Johnson when asked what she likes about Special Olympics.

