Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival at Lake Shawnee draws larger crowd than normal

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Fireworks are not the only festive event that took place at Lake Shawnee this 4th of July. The Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival is also a big part of the annual celebration.

The festival is run the the Topeka Blues Society and it’s free admission to everyone. This year, the event drew in about 20% more people than in years past because the event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The performances started at 11 a.m. and there was live music all the way up until the firework show at 10 p.m.

The show consisted of eight different artists. Officials and one of the headliners, Mike Zito, about what makes this show so special.

“People can come out and just sit and have tents and bring a cooler,” Gerry Schmanke, president of the Topeka Blues Society said. “Have a great time and listen to great music they have missed for a year.”

Musicians agreed that this year is extra special.

“They always tell us that when we play music it is therapy to them,” Mike Zito, a Blues musician said. “It’s therapy for us also. To play music and get feedback from the audience.”

The Topeka Blues Society is looking for volunteers to work events just like this one. For more info on the program click here.